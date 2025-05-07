'70s & '80s Hitmakers Take Over Bridgeport This July—Plan Your Night And Grab Your Tickets

These weren’t just songs—they were the soundtrack to the best kind of memories.

If you lived it, or wish you had, this summer’s lineup in Bridgeport brings it all back. The artists who defined the era are taking the stage, and tickets are moving fast. Now’s the time to snag yours and experience it all over again.

The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport is hosting a series of concerts featuring legendary artists from the ’70s and ’80s. From Rick Springfield and Styx to Chicago, Toto, Men at Work, and Christopher Cross, these performers are ready to take you on a nostalgic journey through the songs that shaped your summers and stayed with you for decades.

Don’t miss out on these unforgettable nights. Tickets are available at StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Lock in your seat now to sing along, dance a little, and be part of the music that made radio magic.

Rick Springfield – I Want My '80s Tour

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Styx – The Brotherhood of Rock Tour

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Special Guests: Kevin Cronin, Don Felder

Chicago – Live in Concert

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Toto, Men at Work & Christopher Cross – Triple Threat Tour

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Whether you’re reconnecting with old favorites or introducing these classics to a new generation, this July is a rare chance to experience the live magic of songs that have truly stood the test of time.

Make this summer one to remember.

