22 Arrested During Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep In Bridgeport

The operation, called "Sunrise at Congress 2024," took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at several locations.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, the operation was aimed at addressing multiple outstanding domestic violence warrants in the city.

Bridgeport Police Detectives Adam Roscoe and Jesse Meade spent several days planning this operation and conducted extensive research on the locations of several wanted parties. Within 24 hours, 22 suspects were taken into custody with a total of 28 arrest warrants served.

The following is the breakdown of the subjects arrested with charges and bonds. Additional arrests are expected, Gilleran said.

Terra Johnson, age 42: Warrant for assault (3 counts) and disorderly conduct. $7,500 bond.

Patrik Rodrigues-Alonso, age 41: Warrant for interfering with an emergency call, assault, reckless endangerment, strangulation/suffocation, unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child, and disorderly conduct. $35,000 bond.

Francisco Pancracio, age 45: Warrant violation of a restraining order, criminal attempt larceny, and disorderly conduct. $5,000 Bond.

Timmy Campbell, age 51: 3 Warrants: failure to appear Bond is $10,000. Failure to appear. The bond is $50,000. Failure to Appear $50,000 bond.

Joshua Shamar Huff, age 32: 3 Warrants: Criminal mischief and breach of peace, the bond is $5,000. Threatening and disorderly conduct. The bond is $5,000. Criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, assault, and disorderly conduct. The bond is $10,000.

Veronica Rivera, age 43: Warrant for failure to appear. $5,000 bond.

Debora Vargas-Zayas, age 51: Warrant criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. $5,000 bond.

Roosevelt Womack, age 58: Warrant assault, interfering with an emergency call, threatening, violence to terrorize, breach of peace, and criminal mischief. $25,000 bond.

Samantha Hernandez-Garcia, age 26: Warrant for disorderly conduct. $1,000 bond.

Tasha Daniels, age 46: Warrant disorderly conduct and assault. $5,000 bond.

Frederick Barnett, age 42: (2 Warrants) Assault $5,000 bond. Unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. $5,000 bond.

Gisabell Lozada, age 21: Warrant for assault. $5,000 bond.

James Szarmach, age 59: Warrant reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and assault. $5,000 bond.

Florentino Bautista, age 39: Warrant risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct. $10,000 bond.

Xavier Pugo, age 36: Warrant unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. $5,000 bond.

Brayan Tosado-Soler, age 31: Warrant failure to appear. $25,000 bond.

Nestor Nunez, age 40: Warrant unlawful restraint, threatening, violence to terrorize, and disorderly conduct. $25,000 bond.

Rafael Collazo. age 60: (2 Warrants) violating conditions of release. The bond is $7,500. Violation of a protective order, Bond is $25,000.

Quran Mcclain, age 27: Warrant criminal mischief and assault. $10,000 bond.

Jose Henandez, age 39, Warrant harassment and threatening/ violence to terrorize. $75,000 bond.

Edward Brown, age 42: Warrant Failure to register - sexual violence. $5,000 bond.

Glenn Little, age 56: Failure to register- sexual violence. $50,000 bond.

