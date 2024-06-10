2 Women Slashed In Neck On Bridgeport Street, Suspect Nabbed

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, on Knowlton Street.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police officers responded to an area hospital on reports of a 47-year-old woman in the emergency room with a laceration to the neck. A short time later, a second 33-year-old woman arrived in the emergency room with a laceration to the neck.

Both victims were assaulted by Keenan Corley, age 38, of Bridgeport, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said the victims were targeted as they walked along Knowlton Street after leaving the Forty 2 Hookah Lounge located at 250 Knowlton St.

Corley then fled the area. One of the victims was in a domestic relationship with Corley, Gilleran said.

A crime scene was discovered on the sidewalk within the 200 block of Knowlton St. Detective Bureau personnel have responded and taken charge of the investigation under the direction of Sgt. Sue Cortello.

Both victims are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Gilleran said Corley was charged with two counts of criminal attempt murder and two counts of assault with a sharp-edged weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

