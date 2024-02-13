Home Invasion: 2 Injured In Bridgeport, Suspects On Run

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 8 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Officers responded and located two victims: a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. Both are Bridgeport residents.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries including lacerations, contusions, and abrasions, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Gilleran said the two suspects who fled the scene on foot are described as being two Black men wearing all black clothing and masks. At least one was armed with a firearm. Cash was taken from the victims.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victims were targeted," Gilleran said. "This appears to be an isolated incident."

Anyone with information should contact the case officer, Robbery Squad Det. Damien Csech, at 203-581-5205 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

