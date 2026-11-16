Win $10K Dream Vacation In Crayola, Wine Brand's Special Contest: Here's How

Black Box Wines and Crayola All Grown Up launched their "Sip & Draw Dream Trip" contest on Monday, Nov. 16. The competition challenges adults 21 and older to illustrate their dream US destination for a chance to visit it with up to three friends.

Participants can use materials like colored pencils, crayons, markers, and paint to create their artwork. AI-generated and digital artwork will not be considered.

A travel concierge will help turn the winning drawing into a vacation itinerary. The winner will also receive a Black Box-branded JBL speaker, Crayola All Grown Up markers, and coloring books.

The trip must be within the 50 US states, with the destination determined by the winner and sponsor, according to the official rules.

"As adults, we spend so much time focused on responsibilities and results that we sometimes forget the value of creating simply for the joy of it," Crayola Creative director Doug Boehm told Travel + Leisure. "Picking up a marker gives us permission to explore, experiment, and be playful again. Creativity isn't just for kids. It's a lifelong source of joy and inspiration. In the words of Pablo Picasso, 'Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.'"

Contestants must submit a photo of their original, handmade artwork at blackboxcrayolacontest.com. Entries will be accepted through 11:59:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 7, or until 500 entries are received, whichever comes first.

A panel of judges will consider artistic execution, use of color, and interpretation of the destination. Creativity and execution will account for half of each entry's score, with judges looking for originality, attention to detail, and artwork that captures a sense of place.

Only one entry is allowed per person. Artwork cannot include commercial content or logos, have been previously published, or have won awards.

The contest is open to legal residents of all 50 states, excluding Utah and Washington, DC, who are 21 or older. The winner's guests must also be at least 21.

The winning artwork and destination will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

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