New photos and video submitted to Daily Voice by a passing motorist offer a closer look at the fiery scene that shut down multiple westbound lanes of I-64 in Henrico County on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. near mile marker 176.3, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The images show orange flames pouring from the front of the car, with fire spreading beneath the vehicle as a towering column of smoke rises above the roadway.

The motorist also captured video of the blaze, offering another look at the fire that disrupted the evening commute.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

As Daily Voice previously reported, the incident prompted a large emergency response, with fire trucks, police vehicles, and first responders converging on the interstate.

VDOT reported that the left, center, and right westbound lanes, along with the left shoulder, were closed while crews worked at the scene.

Traffic cameras showed lengthy backups stretching along I-64 as motorists navigated the afternoon congestion.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

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