Officer Justin Williams was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 12, following an investigation into the possession and distribution of child porn, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Williams, who has been employed by the department for two years, was charged with 25 counts of possession of CSAM and 25 counts of distribution of CSAM.

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials say the FBI Norfolk Resident Agency is participating in this ongoing investigation.

Williams is being held without bond. No details about his next court appearance were released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

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