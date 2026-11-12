Police were called to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, where they found the victim with severe injuries to his head and upper body.

He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person suspected in the attack remains in custody, though investigators have not said whether either person was an inmate at the facility.

Police have also not disclosed what sparked the violence or how the victim suffered his injuries.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department's Major Crimes Division are investigating.

Check back for updates.

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