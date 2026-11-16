Victim Pulled From Burning New Windsor Home During Early Morning Blaze

The fire broke out at 342 Riley Rd. in New Windsor, where crews were called at around 4:52 a.m., according to the Vails Gate Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire burning inside the home and called for more help. Despite intense heat and thick smoke that made it nearly impossible to see, firefighters entered the residence to search for anyone trapped inside while other crews worked to put out the flames.

During the search, one victim was found and brought out of the home, officials said. Unconfirmed emergency scanner reports indicated that the victim may have died in the fire. However, authorities have not confirmed any fatalities or released information about the victim's condition.

It was also not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

The size of the fire and the layout of the house made it difficult to extinguish the flames, requiring firefighters to use four hoses to bring the blaze under control.

Crews remained at the scene until around 9:45 a.m., nearly five hours after the initial call, to make sure the fire was fully extinguished and help investigators determine what happened.

Several neighboring fire departments assisted, along with New Windsor Police, New Windsor Ambulance, the New Windsor Fire Inspector's Office, and the Orange County Arson Task Force.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Vails Gate Fire Department said it would not release further details out of respect for the victim's family.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

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