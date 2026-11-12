Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed After Truck Bursts Into Flames On NJ Turnpike: State Police

The crash happened on the northbound inner roadway near milepost 72 in Cranbury Township around 11:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Charles Marchan said.

A Honda passenger car was stopped on the right shoulder when the right side of a northbound Freightliner double tractor-trailer struck the Honda's left side, according to a preliminary investigation.

The truck then struck the right guardrail, crossed into the northbound outer roadway, overturned, and slammed into a concrete sign support before becoming fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The truck driver, a 38-year-old man from Upper Darby, PA, suffered fatal injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash remains under investigation.

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