The watch covers Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren counties and remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued the watch at 12:50 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop, but does not mean one has been spotted.

A tornado warning is more urgent and means a tornado has been detected or indicated by radar, posing an immediate threat.

Residents in the affected counties should monitor weather alerts and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued.

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