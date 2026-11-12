Sharon M. Passaretti, 50, of Ballston, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6 in the theft dating back to January, New York State Police said.

State troopers began investigating on Tuesday, Oct. 6 after receiving a complaint from a Fulton County resident about fraudulent activity on their bank account, authorities said.

Passaretti forged a check for more than $900 from the victim’s account in January 2026, while the victim was hospitalized and unable to consent to such activity, investigators said.

After surrendering to state police Friday, Passaretti was arraigned in Milton Town Court on charges of second-degree forgery and petit larceny, then released on her own recognizance, according to officials.

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