Chestnut Ridge resident Seth Lee, 51, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6, following an incident at Hempstead Elementary School in Spring Valley, Ramapo Police Det. Lt. Chris Franklin told Daily Voice on Monday, Nov. 16.

Officers responded to the school at around 1:26 p.m. following a report of an incident involving a student and a custodian. Police identified the custodian as Lee and said he allegedly struck the student.

The student was not injured, Franklin said.

Lee was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned before Judge Justin Sweet and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Daily Voice has reached out to the East Ramapo Central School District regarding the incident.

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