Runner's High: Attorney Disqualified From NYC Marathon For Smoking Weed On Course

Andrea Sager, 35, was seen in viral footage smoking marijuana, apparently with a spectator, during the Sunday, Nov. 1 marathon. The single mom and poker player confirmed her disqualification on Instagram, noting that her results have been scrubbed from the New York Road Runners website.

While Sager's marathon results may have gone up in smoke, her sense of humor certainly hasn't. Sager posted a selfie with the words "Why were you disqualified?" across the screen in hot pink, letting her song choice do the explaining: Afroman's "Because I Got High."

"Yes, I did officially get disqualified from the New York City marathon. Why?" Sager said in a separate post. "I was caught smoking weed on the course."

In fairness, Sager did warn everyone. She ran the race in a custom-made hot pink tank top that read: "Andrea. 35. Single. Great credit. Poor judgment."

Apparently, the last part wasn't just a joke.

The New York Road Runners' code of conduct prohibits smoking, vaping, and using marijuana products on the course, in the starting corrals, or in the finish area. The ban also extends 1,000 feet beyond those areas.

Sager admitted she broke the rules but suggested she was hardly the only runner chasing a different kind of high.

"That is against the rules," she said. "I know tons of people drink alcohol smoke weed on the course the only difference is they didn’t have 50 million plus people watching them do it."

Still, she's not holding a grudge: "I get it," she said. "They have to make an example out of somebody and the thing is nobody can take this experience away from me."

Sager said she's still eligible to run future races, but she may be putting the brakes on full marathons. Shortly after crossing the finish line, she declared that half marathons were more her speed. Her next competition is HYROX Houston in April.

As for the fallout? Sager did manage to find a silver lining in the smoke. She was thrilled that the New York Post called her an influencer. No official marathon finish, but at least she got a new title out of it.

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