Now, the 28-year-old Woodbridge man is behind bars following a bizarre early-morning encounter with members of the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday, officials say.

Officers were called around 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 11 to the 16500 block of River Ridge Boulevard to investigate reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Matibe, who appeared to be under the influence, according to police. Then things took a strange turn.

Instead of apprehending Matibe, the good-natured officers attempted to arrange a ride home for him.

In response?

Matibe allegedly began removing his clothing before being detained. He then made things worse for himself.

While in custody, police say Matibe "became increasingly agitated" and at one point kicked two officers in the lower body.

No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Matibe was arrested and charged on Thursday, Nov. 12, with:

Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

One count of obstruction;

One count of public intoxication.

Matibe was held without bond. His court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.