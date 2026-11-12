Unveiled Thursday, Nov. 12, the 2026 collection features everything from beauty products and gourmet foods to kitchen gadgets, clothing, technology, and gifts for children.

This year's selections are featured in a new dedicated Amazon storefront, making it easier for shoppers to browse Oprah's picks and get a head start on their holiday shopping. And fortunately, shoppers don't have to spend thousands — or even $100 — to put one of Oprah's Favorite Things under the tree.

Here are seven gifts from this year's list priced under $100:

Darn Tough Hiking Socks — $26

Looking for something for a workplace Secret Santa, holiday grab bag, or stocking stuffer? These Vermont-made hiking socks feature merino wool and come with Darn Tough's lifetime guarantee. At $26, they're a practical gift option for men and women, whether they're hitting the trails or simply trying to keep their feet comfortable.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Velvet Muse Lip Trio — $49

For makeup lovers, Oprah's list includes this limited-edition lip color set featuring three full-size shades from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The trio includes Hush Rose, Crimson Kiss, and Twilight Fig, all featuring a soft-focus matte finish.

Uniball Zento Signature Pen — $48

A pen might seem like an unusual holiday gift, but this one comes with a story. According to Oprah, a friend stood in line at a store in Japan to buy the sought-after writing instrument for her. Now available in the United States, the $48 pen could make a gift for writers, journal keepers, and anyone who still appreciates a handwritten note.

Amazon Basics Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set — $56

One of Oprah's more practical selections is also among the most affordable kitchen gifts on the list. The $56 Amazon Basics cookware set features removable handles, allowing the pots, pans, and lids to stack together for compact storage. According to Oprah Daily, the cookware works on induction stovetops and can go in the oven and dishwasher.

Ridge Power Bank — $69

Know someone whose phone always seems to be running out of battery? The Ridge Power Bank features wireless MagSafe charging, built-in USB-C and Lightning cables, and a charging spot for an Apple Watch. According to Oprah Daily, it can provide enough power for three full phone charges and includes a built-in kickstand.

Hanna Andersson 5-Pack Baby Long Sleeve Graphic Bodysuits — $69

Even the littlest gift recipients get something from Oprah's list. This five-pack of baby bodysuits features playful descriptions including "grumpy," "silly goose," and "sleepy." Priced at $69, the set offers a humorous gift option for new parents.

McEvoy Ranch Artisan Olive Oil And Fig Gift Set — $90

For the foodie or holiday host, Oprah included this gourmet gift set from McEvoy Ranch. The $90 collection contains olive oil, fig bruschetta, fig balsamic vinegar, fig jam, and a gold-tone pourer. It's a gift that could also find its way straight onto the holiday entertaining table.

The full list will be featured in Oprah Daily’s special print 2026 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 17. Also available as of Nov. 12 is a very special holiday episode of The Oprah Podcast which features Oprah surprising an unsuspecting audience full of caregivers with ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things.’ To shop the full list, please visit HERE.

Prices and availability may change throughout the holiday season.

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