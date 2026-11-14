NYC Building Collapse: Victims' Families Share Heartbreaking Stories, Plead For Help

As New York City mourns the eight people killed in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 disaster, families of those who died and residents displaced by the collapse are sharing their stories through GoFundMe campaigns and asking for help as they recover from the tragedy.

The three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed into a neighboring construction site shortly after 4 p.m., killing eight people, including two children ages 9 and 10, and injuring 19 others, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The victims ranged in age from 9 to 31, and their deaths have left families grieving while survivors struggle to find housing and recover their belongings.

Among those killed was José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26, who came to the United States from Ecuador hoping to build a better future for his family. Caguana leaves behind his wife, a 4-year-old son, and another child expected to be born soon.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Alexandra Simonian and launched Thursday, Nov. 12, was started by teachers of Caguana's son, who remembered him as a hardworking and devoted father.

"His love for his children was evident," the organizers wrote. His wife now faces the prospect of welcoming their second child without her husband while also raising their young son. The campaign is helping cover funeral expenses, baby supplies, and everyday living costs. As of Saturday, Nov. 14, it had raised $62,428 toward an $80,000 goal. Those interested in donating can click here.

Another victim, Edgar Sapón Gutierrez, 26, was also a young father who had immigrated to the United States to provide for his family. His wife, Brenda Vásquez, said he came from Guatemala seeking a better future for their son. She described him as a hardworking, responsible husband and a loving father who was deeply attached to his child.

Vásquez, who launched a GoFundMe campaign on Friday, Nov. 13, said her husband was the family's provider, leaving her struggling to pay for funeral arrangements and support their son.

"I know that no amount of money will bring my husband back, but through your contribution you can help me alleviate the heavy burden and responsibility I now carry on my shoulders," she wrote on the page. Her fundraiser had raised $290 toward an $80,000 goal as of Saturday. Those who wish to donate can click here.

The other six people killed in the collapse were identified by the NYPD as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9; Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10; Gabriel Siguencia, 22; Barry Mamadou, 23; Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31; and Ndiaye Mamadou, 31, according to ABC7.

Beyond those who lost their lives, the disaster has also upended the lives of residents who survived but can no longer return home.

Anayia Bines, a Brooklyn mother, said she and her young son, Rosen, escaped physical harm but have been forced to leave their apartment. In a GoFundMe update posted Thursday, Nov. 12, Bines explained that although her apartment did not collapse, a wall in the building gave way and the entire property was placed under a vacate order.

She and Rosen are staying with family, while their belongings remain inside their apartment. Bines said she cannot access those possessions and does not know what will be recoverable. Her fundraiser had collected $9,927, exceeding its listed $5,000 goal, as of Saturday. Donations have since been paused.

Another resident, identified on GoFundMe as Jah Jah, said the collapse left him and his family displaced and searching for somewhere safe to stay. The 28-year-old, who works part-time in security, said he is seeking help to pay for temporary shelter, legal assistance, replacement belongings, and basic necessities.

"This situation has turned my life upside down unexpectedly. I never imagined being in a position where I would have to ask others for financial assistance, but I am doing my best to get through this and provide a safe place for my family and myself," he wrote. His campaign had raised $1,866 toward a $2,800 goal as of Saturday. Those who wish to donate can click here.

The tragedy has also affected people who lived in neighboring buildings. Charles Koffi-Oyoua said on GoFundMe that his mother is being displaced from the family's longtime home at 2619 Bedford Ave., where she raised him and his two sisters.

Koffi-Oyoua, whose wife died in October 2025, described the latest crisis as another devastating blow to his family.

"Flatbush is a tight-knit community, and this is devastating," he wrote. In a Thursday update, he said the building's structural integrity had been compromised and reported cracks on the side facing the neighboring construction site.

His fundraiser had raised $2,395 toward a $3,500 goal as of Saturday. Those who want to donate can click here to do so.

Community organizations are also stepping in to support the families affected. The nonprofit Healing Emergency Aid Response Team 9/11, Inc. (HEART 9/11) has launched a fundraiser to provide food, clothing, household supplies, and other immediate necessities to people displaced by the collapse.

The campaign had collected $14,920 toward a $26,000 goal as of Saturday. Donations can be made by clicking here.

Investigation Continues

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the building to collapse.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, CNN found that the property had 98 open housing violations, while Realtor.com reported that the neighboring construction site had previously been cited for safety violations and was subject to stop-work orders.

Authorities have not determined whether any of those issues contributed to the disaster.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office is also investigating whether criminal conduct played a role.

Rescue crews have completed their search of the rubble, and authorities do not believe any additional victims remain trapped, ABC7 reported.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

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