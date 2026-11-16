Marilyn Stump died of natural causes at the Berkshire Center in Berks County on Sunday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Berks County Coroner's Office issued on Monday, Nov. 16.

Stump had been a resident of the facility for the past two years, officials said.

Before moving into the nursing home, she lived on Bainbridge Circle in Sinking Spring, according to the coroner's office.

Officials are now searching for her next of kin.

Anyone who knew Stump, has information about her relatives, or can help locate her family is urged to contact the Berks County Coroner's Office at 610-478-3280.

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