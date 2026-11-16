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Berks Coroner Seeks Kin Of Marilyn Stump

A Pennsylvania coroner is asking for the public's help locating the family of a 73-year-old woman who died at a nursing home over the weekend.

Do you recognize her name? Marilyn Stump died at a Berks County nursing home and officials seek her family.

Do you recognize her name? Marilyn Stump died at a Berks County nursing home and officials seek her family.

 Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner
Jillian Pikora
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Marilyn Stump died of natural causes at the Berkshire Center in Berks County on Sunday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Berks County Coroner's Office issued on Monday, Nov. 16.

Stump had been a resident of the facility for the past two years, officials said.

Before moving into the nursing home, she lived on Bainbridge Circle in Sinking Spring, according to the coroner's office.

Officials are now searching for her next of kin.

Anyone who knew Stump, has information about her relatives, or can help locate her family is urged to contact the Berks County Coroner's Office at 610-478-3280.

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