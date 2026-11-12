Zachary J. Strough, 41, of Natural Bridge, pointed a gun at state troopers before one trooper shot him dead Wednesday, Nov. 11 in Carthage, New York State Police said.

Strough was wanted on a bench warrant after skipping his court date Tuesday, Nov. 10, prosecutors told News Channel 2 in Utica. He was allegedly set to take a plea deal at the hearing.

The case stemmed from a May 23 incident in Natural Bridge, when Strough hit a woman, dragged her out of a car and into the woods, and raped her, according to state police documents.

Strough and the victim were involved in an argument while in the vehicle, and then Strough began hitting the victim, according to court documents filed in support of an emergency protection order.

Eventually, Strough stopped the car, hauled the victim out and dragged her to a wooded area, where he took her pants off and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

State troopers responded to the scene for reports of a suspicious vehicle, then found the woman stumbling out of a wooded area “visibly injured, covered in blood and dirt, and missing clothing,” New York State Police said.

Strough was charged with first-degree rape and resisting arrest, authorities said.

When law enforcement located him Wednesday, Strough pointed a handgun at police and ignored their commands, New York State Police said. One trooper opened fire on Strough and killed him, officials said.

The New York State Attorney General’s office will investigate the shooting.

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