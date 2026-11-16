Nearly 2 Dozen Shell Casings Found After Gunfire Damages 2 Manchester Homes

Manchester police responded to reports of gunshots near Spruce and Bissell streets at 4:48 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, according to Lt. Nicholas Reinert.

Officers found no active shooting or reported victims when they first arrived. But a search of the neighborhood later that morning turned up roughly two dozen spent shell casings, police said.

Investigators also discovered damage consistent with gunfire at two homes near Spruce and Birch streets, Reinert said. Police canvassed the area to collect evidence.

Police have not released information about any suspects or arrests.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.