The funding will cover five road projects in Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan counties, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The projects, totaling $13.95 million, will resurface 49 lane miles of roadway as part of a statewide effort to repair roads damaged by winter weather. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027, according to the governor's office.

Which Hudson Valley Roads Will Be Repaved?

According to the governor's office, the five projects include:

Route 207, Orange County: $3.6 million to repave the road from the Sarah Wells Trail to Route 416 in the towns of Goshen and Hamptonburgh and the Village of Goshen;

Route 211, Orange County: $1.2 million to resurface the stretch between Chandler Drive and Route 17K in the Village of Montgomery;

Route 416, Orange County: $4.8 million to repave the road from Route 207 to Route 211 through the towns of Hamptonburgh and Montgomery and the Village of Montgomery;

Route 301, Putnam County: $3.7 million to resurface the road from the Kent town line to Old Forge Road in the towns of Kent and Putnam Valley;

Route 42, Sullivan County: $562,000 to repave the stretch from the Orange County line to Monticello in the towns of Forestburgh and Thompson.

The projects are part of Hochul's $100 million Harsh Winter Paving program, which will fund road improvements at 68 locations across New York. The statewide initiative will resurface more than 640 lane miles of state highways, with work scheduled to begin next spring, Hochul's office said.

Officials said the goal is to repair damage caused by freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and other harsh weather while making roads safer for drivers.

The new funding follows a major statewide repaving effort during the 2026 construction season. According to Hochul's office, the state invested more than $600 million in over 180 additional paving projects scheduled for completion this year, covering nearly 2,150 lane miles.

Combined with other scheduled roadwork, the state's 2026 resurfacing program was expected to renew more than 4,000 lane miles of pavement.

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