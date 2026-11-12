The highest profile case was that of “Montauk Mary,” an elderly woman who was shot four times and found near East Overlook Park on Montauk Highway in March 1978.

She was identified Thursday as Sofia Margherita Marrone, a Pleasantville, NJ, woman who was 73 years old when she died, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Marrone was killed by four .22-caliber “short round” bullets — the preferred caliber of New Jersey “Thrill Killer” Richard Biegenwald, investigators said. Biegenwald was eventually captured and convicted of killing six people between 1958 and 1983 in New Jersey. He died in prison in 2008.

“While we have not been able to forensically tie Mr. Biegenwald to the crime thus far, the investigation is still going,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Ramon Perez y Rivera

Another homicide victim identified Thursday was Ramon Perez y Rivera, previously only known as “Raymond Doe.” His body was discovered in November 1976 by three rabbit hunters in Deer Park, authorities said.

Because investigators were unable to identify Perez y Rivera’s body, they referred to him as “Raymond Doe” due to a tattoo of the name “Raymond” on his left arm, according to the DA’s office.

Perez y Rivera’s body was found severely burned, and he’d suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen, investigators said. He was a native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, who was born in 1935 and recorded in the U.S. Census in 1950 under the name “Raymond,” authorities said.

Antoinette Rugg

Also identified Thursday was a young woman found dead in Heckscher State Park in April 1978 and previously known only as “Heckscher Jane Doe,” prosecutors said. She was named Thursday as Antoinette Rugg, a 26-year-old woman.

Rugg’s remains were found when a dog was digging in the sand at the park and found a human skull, which triggered a law enforcement response and the discovery of her skeletal remains, officials said.

Investigators found a belt tied tightly around Rugg’s neck area, and her cause of death was determined to be strangulation, according to the DA’s office.

Kyong-Ok Kim

Three other people, who are not believed to be homicide victims but whose causes of death are still under investigation, were also identified Thursday.

Kyong-Ok Kim, a South Korean woman, was found dead in Riverhead in March 1990. She was previously known as “Riverhead Jane Doe” and was living in Woodside, Queens, shortly before her death, investigators said.

Kim moved to the U.S. in 1978 and lived in Michigan, but became estranged from her family around 1985 and moved to Queens, according to the DA’s office. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Andreas Kupke

On Christmas Eve 1999, a decomposed body was found east of Ditch Plains in Montauk — and now it’s been connected to a missing persons case.

Andreas Kupke, a German citizen, was scheduled to visit the U.S. between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4, 1999, when he was 27 years old, authorities said. He arrived through Newark Airport as scheduled, but never made his return flight.

Kupke’s parents reported him missing in Germany. Suffolk County authorities, along with Interpol, New Jersey State Police, East Hampton Town Police, and German investigators, were recently able to identify the body as Kupke, but his cause of death remains unknown.

Omelios Steward

In November 1990, an unidentified man was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean about nine miles south of Fire Island. He was identified Thursday as Omelios Steward, a 28-year-old.

Due to the circumstances of his death, investigators believe he drowned, according to the DA’s office. Additional information about Steward was not released.

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