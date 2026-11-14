Officers responded to a 911 call near 459 South Broadway in Hicksville, Nassau County at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and found a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

A Nassau County Police ambulance took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Mohammed Basheer Ahmed, 27, was inside the vehicle with the victim when he accidentally discharged his pistol, detectives said.

Ahmed was arrested without further incident and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, Nov. 15, at First District Court in Hempstead.

The victim’s name was not included in the release.

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