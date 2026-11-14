Michael Mulgeta Negash, 41, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, following an investigation into a sexual assault reported at a residence in the 2500 block of Vantage Drive in October, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say the woman met Negash at an establishment in Prince William County before he drove her to his Woodbridge residence, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, Negash drove the woman back to her home, where she reported the incident to police, officials said.

Detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 4, leading to Negash's arrest, authorities announced over the weekend.

Negash was charged with rape and is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

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