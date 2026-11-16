Melissa Sindeband Dragon was found dead on Sunday, Nov. 15, the Essex County District Attorney's Office and Swampscott Police Department said in a joint statement.

Authorities have not released details about where Dragon was found or how she died.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of her death. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Dragon was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 13, from her Swampscott home. She was last seen driving west on Lynnfield Street in nearby Lynn in a blue 2015 Lexus RX 350, police said.

Her disappearance sparked a search that ended with Sunday's grim announcement.

"We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and the community for their efforts in locating Melissa," officials said.

Authorities said they would not release further details out of respect for Dragon's family.

Dragon earned a bachelor's degree from Emerson College before graduating from Suffolk University Law School in 1997, according to her LinkedIn profile.

News of her death brought an outpouring of grief.

"I knew her years ago," one woman wrote in response to the police announcement. "(Dragon was) full of life & smiles. My heart goes out to her family."

Now, Dragon's closest friends are raising money to help her family cover funeral and memorial costs.

A GoFundMe organized by friends, including her best friend, had raised more than $5,700 as of Monday, Nov. 16.

"Melissa meant so much to so many, and this loss has brought overwhelming grief, shock, and countless emotions for the people who loved her most," organizers wrote.

The fundraiser aims to ease the financial strain on Dragon's family as they plan her farewell.

"We are organizing this fundraiser as Melissa's closest friends, including her best friend, to help give her the meaningful and heartfelt farewell she deserves while easing some of the pressure on her family," her friends wrote.

The investigation into Dragon's death remains ongoing.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe

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