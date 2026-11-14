Emmanuel K. A. Amponsah, a 2025 graduate of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Glenarden, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Glenn Dale Fire Association, where he had been a probationary firefighter since March.

Amponsah was pursuing a nursing degree at Bowie State University while completing Volunteer Recruit School with the Prince George's County fire company.

His commitment to public service began years earlier through the county's High School Fire Science Academy, where he graduated with Cadet Class 12 in 2025.

During his time in the program, Amponsah earned certifications in Firefighter I and II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, and Emergency Medical Responder.

For Rebecca Maxine Clayborn Stallworth, who taught Amponsah in her high school art class, the news brought back memories of a polite, respectful student who was excited about his future.

"He was a great scholar and model student," Stallworth wrote in a Facebook tribute.

She also remembered Amponsah as a lacrosse player who graduated alongside her son.

"My son and him graduated together and played on the lacrosse team together," she wrote. "Just heartbreaking."

The Glenn Dale Fire Association said Amponsah had already made an impression on his fellow firefighters despite his brief time with the department.

"Although Emmanuel's time with our association was brief, his dedication to the fire service, his desire to help others, and his willingness to serve his community reflected the true spirit of volunteerism," the association said.

"At such a young age, he had already demonstrated a commitment to a life of service."

Prince George's County Fire Chief Thelmetria A. Michaelides also extended condolences to Amponsah's family, friends, and fellow firefighters at Station 818 in Glenn Dale.

For Stallworth, one memory of her former student stood out.

"He wore his fire cadet uniform with pride and was excited to be in the program and looking forward to serving as a fireman."

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