Major Service Changes Could Be Coming, USPS Warns: What To Know Now

The agency reported a $6.5 billion annual loss on Tuesday, Nov. 10, despite higher revenue and cost-cutting efforts, according to its financial announcement.

Postmaster General David Steiner warned that options without congressional help could include post office closures, slower delivery, reduced marketing-mail service, and reconsideration of six-day delivery, according to Politico. Those are potential changes, rather than an announced nationwide rollout.

The financial results show improvement, but continued strain. USPS trimmed its annual loss from $9 billion the previous year, while operating revenue increased three percent to $82.9 billion.

“While the Postal Service continues to face systemic challenges associated with the business model and regulatory framework established by Congress, the results we are reporting for the year demonstrate solid improvements in revenue generation, cost control, and service performance,” said Postmaster General David Steiner. “Because of our ongoing financial crisis, we are continuing to balance the needs of our daily business operations with our need to conserve cash.

“We are also seeking legislative actions to establish a better and more durable business model for the Postal Service and for the benefit of the American public we serve.”

USPS said it reduced 19 million work hours, streamlined transportation networks, and increased prices to address its finances. Further price increases remain part of its strategy.

It also deferred approximately $2.6 billion in federal retirement contributions. Those obligations still must be paid, making the deferrals temporary.

The agency wants Congress to raise its $15 billion borrowing limit, unchanged since 1992. It also seeks changes to pension funding, investment rules, and workers’ compensation administration.

USPS says Congress should eliminate certain financially unsustainable requirements or help cover their costs.

The stakes extend nationwide: USPS serves more than 172 million addresses and generally funds operations through postage, products, and services rather than tax dollars.

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