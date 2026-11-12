Luis Parada, 57, of Brentwood, has been indicted in the disturbing case involving a 17-year-old girl, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday, Nov. 12.

Parada first met the girl in 2025, when she was 15 years old, investigators said. He took her to his home in Brentwood and raped her, according to authorities.

The girl started staying with Parada in May 2026, when he began sex trafficking her, prosecutors said. Parada arranged for men to pay him for sex with the teen while she stayed at his house, according to the DA’s office.

Parada provided the girl with cocaine, marijuana, and pills, and men assaulted her inside his home and in a Winnebago mobile home parked in the driveway, according to authorities.

Cops began investigating on Sunday, Oct. 11, when the girl was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital and told staff she’d been raped and sold for sex, prosecutors said.

Parada was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 27. He was charged with sex trafficking a child, third-degree rape, child endangerment, and drug possession, authorities said. Following his arraignment, he was held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond, and he is due back in court Thursday, Dec. 3.

Two other men, Rigoberto Celisgarcia, 48, and Amado Campos, 59, both of Brentwood, were also arrested on drug charges in the raid on Parada’s home, police said. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, according to online records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.