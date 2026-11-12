Keegan J. Gallagher, 25, of Halfmoon, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 10, New York State Police said.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to law enforcement, state police said. The probe led to Gallagher’s arrest in Wilton, authorities said.

Gallagher was charged with possession and promotion of child porn and arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court, officials said. He was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department, police said.

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