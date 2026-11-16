The Town of Ramapo Police Department announced the death of K9 Rookie on Monday, Nov. 16, remembering him as a courageous and loyal partner who dedicated much of his life to keeping residents safe.

Born in the Netherlands in 2012, Rookie joined the department in 2014 and was partnered with Sgt. Sanchez. The pair trained together at the Yonkers Police Department, where they graduated as a certified patrol and narcotics K9 team.

Rookie officially began his service with Ramapo Police on June 20, 2014, and remained on duty until his retirement on Jan. 31, 2022. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation for his strength, bravery, and dedication to his work, police said.

After retiring, Rookie spent his remaining years enjoying a quieter life filled with relaxation and companionship.

In announcing his death, the department thanked Rookie for his years of service and the bond he shared with fellow officers and the community.

"Thank you for your service, K9 Rookie. Your watch has ended, but your legacy will never be forgotten," the department wrote on social media.

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