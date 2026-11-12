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Elmont, NY

Joshua Pichardo Arrested For Stabbing Brothers In NY: Police

A Long Island man stabbed his two brothers in the back during a family argument Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11, police said.

Nassau County Police Department

Nassau County Police Department

 Photo Credit: "Nassau County Police Department Chevy Caprice" by JLaw45
Joe Wilkinson
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Joshua Pichardo, 26, of Elmont, was involved in a dispute with his brothers that started verbally and escalated, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Pichardo ended the dispute by stabbing both his brothers in the back around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. Officers arrived at the scene in Elmont and arrested Pichardo, according to authorities.

The two wounded brothers were hospitalized for treatment and evaluation of their injuries, police said.

Pichardo was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree weapons possession, cops said. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12.

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