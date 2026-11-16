Joanna M. Faison, 21, of Newburgh, was driving through the Town of Greenport in Columbia County when she stopped Saturday, Nov. 14 on the side of State Route 23, New York State Police said.

Troopers conducted a welfare check around 1:50 a.m. Saturday after someone spotted the parked vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators determined Faison was drunk and located the 14-year-old as a passenger in the car, officials said. Faison's BAC was later measured at 0.12%, according to investigators.

Faison was charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law, and her next court appearance was set for Monday, Dec. 14, according to state police. The child was released to a sober third party.

A person matching Faison’s name, age, and middle initial is also facing two traffic violation cases in Newburgh City Court, according to online records.

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