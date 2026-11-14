Jackson Alexander Pavon-Fonseca, 30, of Laurel, was struck by a driver who fled the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue in Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County Police.

Officers found Pavon-Fonseca lying in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified him on Friday, Nov. 13, as investigators continued searching for the driver who left the scene without stopping.

His siblings have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his funeral and bring his body back to Honduras, where his son lives.

"Jackson was a cherished son, brother, and father, and his loss has left our family heartbroken," they wrote. "His loss has left our family heartbroken."

The family hopes to lay him to rest in Honduras and is asking for help covering the cost of bringing him home.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance footage from the area to call 301-731-4422.

As his family prepares to say goodbye, his siblings hope Jackson will be remembered for more than the circumstances of his death.

"Above all, we want Jackson to be remembered for his beautiful smile, his infectious laughter, and the love and kindness he shared so freely with those around him," they wrote. "He was a bright light whose presence made the world better."

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