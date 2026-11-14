Irv Duff, 36, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 13, in DC Superior Court for the August 2023 murder of 26-year-old Darnell Gibson, who was shot three times in the back as he tried to run away, according to federal prosecutors.

The deadly confrontation began when Duff got into an argument with his girlfriend in the stairwell of her apartment building and knocked over a barbecue grill belonging to Gibson, who came out of his apartment to confront him about it.

Things only escalated from there.

According to prosecutors, Duff challenged Gibson to take their argument outside and settle it with a fight. Gibson agreed and began getting ready while Duff retreated to his vehicle parked on the street.

Rather than preparing for a fistfight, Duff called his girlfriend to warn her that there was about to be a shootout.

When Gibson emerged from the building with his girlfriend close behind, the two men continued trading insults from at least 60 feet apart.

Then Duff pulled out a pistol.

Prosecutors said he unleashed 22 rounds of automatic gunfire toward Gibson and his girlfriend, narrowly missing the woman.

Gibson tried to flee but was struck three times in the upper torso from behind, killing him instantly. Duff sped away from the scene.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Duff was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, and has remained in custody since.

A jury convicted him on Tuesday, June 23, of:

Second-degree murder while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Judge Michael Ryan sentenced Duff to 36 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

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