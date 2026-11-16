Howard University’s Department of Public Safety received a report of a suspicious person inside the Bethune Annex residence hall around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, the university’s Office of Communications confirmed in an update on Monday.

Campus police and other public safety officers responded to the building, where residents were instructed to remain in their rooms while investigators searched for the individual and conducted welfare checks.

The person, who was acquainted with a student living in the residence hall, was eventually located, apprehended, and removed from the building, university officials said.

Shortly afterward, authorities cleared the residence hall and lifted the precautionary safety measures.

No students or staff members were injured, and university officials said there was no threat to their safety.

Howard praised its public safety officers for their response and reminded students to remain vigilant about suspicious activity on campus.

The university also encouraged students to download its Bison SAFE app for emergency alerts and safety updates.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity on campus is asked to contact Howard University’s Department of Public Safety at 202-806-1100 or call 911.

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