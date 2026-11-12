Habit Burger & Grill will host a grand opening celebration at its new Jenkintown-area restaurant at 1621 The Fairway in Baederwood Shoppes on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a press release issued Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The California-based chain, known for its award-winning Charburgers cooked over an open flame, officially opened the location on Monday, Oct. 5. The upcoming celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, and donations to a local charity.

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, followed by a check presentation to The Grow Together Snow Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps connect organizations and individuals with funding and resources to support community initiatives.

The donation will benefit the foundation's local toy drive, organizers said.

More festivities are planned from 4 to 8 p.m., including giveaways for hundreds of customers.

The first 100 guests beginning at 4 p.m. will receive a complimentary Habit tote bag, while the first 500 guests will receive a Flavor Passport featuring special offers for future visits.

Habit will also donate proceeds from the event to The Grow Together Snow Foundation, according to the release.

The new restaurant is the chain's first Jenkintown-area location and its second in Pennsylvania, joining an existing restaurant in King of Prussia. The company also operates a location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Founded in Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states.

The menu features cooked-to-order burgers, sandwiches, salads, and chargrilled chicken, along with sides such as Tempura Green Beans.

Popular selections include the Santa Barbara Char, topped with avocado and caramelized onions on toasted sourdough, and the Chicken Club with crispy bacon and avocado.

Habit was named the No. 1 burger chain in USA Today's 10Best awards for the third consecutive year, according to the company.

The Jenkintown-area restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dine-in, pickup, and delivery options available.

For more information, visit Habit Burger & Grill's website.

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