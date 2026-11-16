More than five kilograms of cocaine and four illegal weapons were seized in the operation, which led to the arrest of 15 suspects, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

“More than a dozen individuals who were trafficking poison are off our streets, and several firearms have been seized,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. “Drug trafficking fuels violence and devastates families while those responsible line their pockets.”

Shameik Porter, 34, of Freeport, was the leader of the operation, investigators said. Porter and his alleged top-ranking associate, 36-year-old Branden Harris, were caught discussing narcotics transactions on wiretaps, according to authorities.

Porter picked up narcotics from several suppliers, including 37-year-old Lyron Williams, then redistributed cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and oxycodone across Long Island through Harris and other lower-level dealers, prosecutors said.

Both Porter and Harris were initially arrested in mid-September and accused of operating as major drug traffickers beginning in September 2025, and the case has expanded since then, according to authorities.

The two men were also arrested in separate large drug trafficking cases in the 2010s, with Porter spending nearly 10 years in prison before a January 2025 release and Harris spending about eight years behind bars before he was let out in December 2024, according to prior official statements and prison records.

The Central Islip Shooting

Two men arrested in the case are also connected to a shooting outside the Hawthorne Apartments in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 15, according to the DA’s office.

Someone inside a 2026 Genesis GV80 SUV shot at Demetrius Williams, 39, of Brooklyn, in the complex’s parking lot, striking him in the foot, investigators said. Williams grabbed a gun and fired back, leading to his arrest on weapons charges, according to prosecutors.

Abdulah Robinson, 39, of Amityville, was found two days later driving the Genesis SUV that the shots were fired from, authorities said. However, he was only charged with second-degree drug conspiracy, and his involvement in the shooting remains unclear, according to the DA’s office.

Additional Suspects

Seven more people were charged with a top count of second-degree conspiracy for their roles in the drug trafficking operation, according to prosecutors.

Derrick Prince, 54, of North Amityville, and Kenneth Nesmith, 39, of Brooklyn, were held in custody following their arrests, officials said. Nesmith’s name, age, and hometown match a suspect named as a dealer in a 2017 DEA operation that also led to Branden Harris’ first extended prison term.

Michael Dukes, 34; Ryan Harris, 28; Keriam Beauford, 39; Ullana Beauford, 37; and Shaina Eisenberg, 31, were all released because their charges are not bail-eligible, the DA’s office said.

Eisenberg’s name and age match a woman arrested in 2017 for fleeing from police at a traffic stop in Medford and a woman charged with cocaine distribution in Suffolk County in 2019.

John Zelaskowski, 59; James Matolchi, 54; and Patrick Delaney, 56, were also arrested on drug possession charges, prosecutors said. Zelaskowski and Matolchi are accused of having larger quantities of illegal drugs and face longer potential prison terms, officials said.

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