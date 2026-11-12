Alec Ardita was found dead inside a submerged white Nissan Maxima following the crash late Monday, Nov. 9, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Police received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. reporting a speeding car near North Walker and Winthrop streets. The vehicle struck a utility pole and guardrail before leaving the road and crashing into the river near 396 Winthrop St., authorities said.

Taunton police, Massachusetts State Police detectives, and a regional dive team responded. Divers located the car with Ardita inside. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second body was recovered the following day, but authorities have not identified them.

A GoFundMe campaign organized to support Alec Ardita's aunt, Stephanie Reis, and her family describes the grief left behind.

"Following the sudden and tragic loss of her beloved nephew, Alec Ardita, Stephanie and her family are facing an unimaginable heartbreak," the fundraiser says.

The campaign has raised more than $8,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who knows Stephanie knows the kind of person she is. She is someone who consistently shows up for others and gives from the heart. She offers love, compassion and support without hesitation. She has been there for people in their moments of need, never expecting anything in return.

Now, it is our time to be there for her.

The fundraiser will help the family cover unexpected expenses and provide help as they mourn their loved one.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.