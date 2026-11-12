Garbage Truck Catches Fire, Dumps Smoldering Trash Heap On Road In Monsey: Report

The blaze happened on College Road in Monsey on Thursday, Nov. 12, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The Monsey Fire Department and Ramapo Police responded to the scene after the truck caught fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to the outlet.

Photos posted by The Monsey Scoop show that the truck dumped its smoldering contents on the road.

More details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

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