The town's 42nd annual Run for the Turkeys 5K Road Race returns Sunday, Nov. 22, bringing runners and spectators together for a holiday tradition that has been part of the community for more than four decades.

Turkey Trots have been an American Thanksgiving tradition for more than a century, dating back to 1896, when six runners competed in a five-mile race organized by the YMCA in Buffalo, NY. That event is widely recognized as the world's oldest continuously held footrace. Today, Turkey Trots are held in communities across the country, combining exercise, holiday spirit, and charitable giving.

In New Fairfield, the 3.1-mile race begins at 11 a.m. at New Fairfield High School, 54 Gillotti Road. Race bibs will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m., giving participants plenty of time to prepare before the starting signal.

The event features electronic timing, trophies, and awards based on finishing positions. Music is also planned along the race route, weather permitting, while spectators are encouraged to cheer on participants.

And runners who prefer feathers to traditional running gear could have an advantage — at least in the costume competition. Prizes will be awarded to the three runners sporting the best Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

The race is organized by New Fairfield Parks and Recreation, which offers recreational, educational, and community programs for residents of all ages.

Registration for the 5K costs $25, plus a processing fee, and remains open through race morning.

For more information or to register, visit the official Run for the Turkeys registration page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.