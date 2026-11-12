Michael Finkelstein's disorderly conduct charge was reduced to creating a public disturbance, a court official told WTNH on Thursday, Nov. 12. He paid the fine, and the court closed the case.

The charge stemmed from a May 22 arrest in East Lyme. Police responded to a Marion Drive home around 8:10 a.m. following a reported domestic dispute. Officers spoke with family members at the home before arresting Finkelstein on a disorderly conduct charge.

The arrest was one of many criminal cases involving the former police chief, who left the department in May 2025, while facing multiple charges, including two domestic violence cases. He told East Lyme leaders he was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction, which fed into his poor decisions.

According to a warrant tied to his first arrest, a woman told police in June 2024 that Finkelstein punched her in the face after he had been drinking. The warrant said he also put his hands around her neck and threw a phone at her. The woman had injuries on her face, according to court documents obtained by news outlets.

Another case stemmed from a June 2023 domestic violence investigation. In that incident, Connecticut State Police said Finkelstein grabbed a woman during an argument and hit her on the nose with a small remote control.

In July 2024, a court granted Finkelstein entry into a family violence program that led to the dismissal of his charges.

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