Kyle Owen Brennan, 40, of Warrenton, was arrested on a charge of transporting child sexual abuse material and made his initial appearance in federal court in Alexandria on Friday, Nov. 13, according to the US Department of Justice.

His father, John Brennan, served as CIA director under former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017.

The investigation began in April 2024, when Adobe submitted the first of two reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child sexual abuse material uploaded through an account allegedly belonging to Kyle Brennan, according to federal court documents.

Among the files was a digitally manipulated image that allegedly combined the face of a 12-year-old girl with the naked body of another underage girl.

Warrenton police traced the account to Brennan through records obtained from Comcast before turning the investigation over to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators subsequently identified the 12-year-old girl whose face appeared in the image and interviewed one of her parents, who confirmed her identity after being shown a sanitized version of the file, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Fauquier County investigators executed search warrants at Brennan's Warrenton residence and seized his iPhone during a traffic stop as he was returning home.

The investigation was referred to the FBI in October 2026, more than two years after the initial search.

Federal investigators obtained a warrant to examine the phone on Thursday, Nov. 12, and reviewed a forensic extraction of its contents the following day.

What they allegedly discovered went well beyond the images that initially triggered the investigation.

According to the affidavit, FBI agents identified approximately 88 images that appeared to depict underage girls, including prepubescent children, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

One image appeared to depict the sexual abuse of a toddler, while another showed an underage girl bound at the wrists and ankles with her mouth gagged, investigators said.

Agents also found evidence connecting the device to Brennan, including a photograph of his Virginia driver's license and a device name identifying it as "Kyle's iphone (2)," according to court documents.

The federal complaint specifically alleges that Brennan knowingly transported child sexual abuse material through interstate or foreign commerce on or about April 7, 2024, using the Adobe account.

If convicted, Brennan faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.

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