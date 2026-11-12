That's what a now-convicted murderer says happened when he gunned down his boss in front of a witness inside one of Maryland's most secure defense facilities.

Dylan Blake Chandler, 27, pleaded guilty to the January 2026 murder of Baltimore native Joseph Keith Aman, 37, during a workplace dispute, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to the Northrop Grumman facility in the 7300 block of Aviation Boulevard in Linthicum, where there were reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found Aman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined that Chandler had been disarmed and restrained by coworkers and a heroic guard.

Chandler, who worked for an armed security contractor at the facility, had been called into Aman's office that afternoon to discuss concerns about his job performance, prosecutors said.

The two were speaking when a witness inside the room heard a loud bang and turned to find Chandler pointing his handgun at Aman, who had been shot in the head.

During questioning by homicide detectives, Chandler admitted to shooting his supervisor, claiming that he had "snapped."

Following his death, a GoFundMe was created for Aman, where he was described as someone who "confidently yet humbly believed he could do anything, from trekking through the Himalayas to free diving under ice."

"He believed in other people as deeply as he believed in himself, encouraging them to trust in their abilities and discover what they were capable of."

As for his killer? The Pasadena man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

"Investigators believe the defendant did not premeditate or plan to commit murder, but rather killed the victim following being reprimanded for workplace conduct," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess stated.

"This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Aman, who have suffered a devastating loss due to this defendant's irrational actions."

Chandler is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

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