Daniel Andrew Pallen, 46, of Springfield, Delaware County, was disbarred on consent by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 16, according to a court order and an announcement from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The disbarment takes effect Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to the board.

Pallen, who owned a law firm in Media, previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of mail fraud before U.S. District Judge Gail A. Weilheimer on Sept. 1, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The Supreme Court's order followed Pallen's verified statement of resignation and requires him to comply with Pennsylvania's disciplinary rules and pay costs to the Disciplinary Board.

His federal fraud case involved 15 fictitious checks totaling $424,165.03, prosecutors said.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, Pallen submitted 14 fake certified checks totaling $294,454.52 to the Internal Revenue Service in an attempt to pay federal tax liabilities dating back more than a decade, investigators said.

The checks purported to cover tax years 2013 through 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Rather than using a legitimate bank account, Pallen used a Federal Reserve Bank routing number and listed his own Social Security number as the account number, according to federal prosecutors.

In February 2025, he called the IRS to ask whether the checks had been received and why the payments had not been credited toward his outstanding taxes, investigators said.

But the tax scheme was only part of the fraud.

In October 2024, Pallen used another fake check, this one for $129,710.51, to purchase a new electric utility truck from a company that arranged for him to pick it up in West Chester, Chester County, prosecutors said.

The cashier's check was forged, using account and routing numbers belonging to the seller's own bank account rather than Pallen's.

When the check bounced, the company recovered the truck.

Instead of walking away, Pallen took the company to court.

In November 2024, he filed a civil lawsuit in Chester County demanding the immediate return of the truck, along with legal costs and attorneys' fees, prosecutors said.

The lawsuit falsely claimed the company had no legal right to possess the vehicle, even though Pallen knew he had purchased it using a forged check, according to federal investigators.

He also attached a fabricated IRS Form 1099-A claiming the company had borrowed $129,710.51 from a trust he managed, prosecutors said.

In December 2024, Pallen filed additional court paperwork seeking a default judgment against the company, again demanding possession of the truck and a monetary award.

Pallen is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday, Dec. 10, and faces a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison.

The federal case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disbarment order was issued under disciplinary docket No. 3227, and Pallen was directed to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.