Dalton Janiczek, 22, of Lower Gwynedd, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, for intentionally running over Plymouth Township Police Officer Jake Hennessey four times outside a Montgomery County hotel on Oct. 24, 2025.

The attack, which left Hennessey with devastating leg injuries, was captured by a bystander in a video that racked up millions of views on TikTok.

Despite undergoing five surgeries and continuing to live with daily pain, Hennessey appeared in court Thursday to confront the man who nearly killed him, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

'I Can't Forget What Happened'

Hennessey told the court he still remembers the terrifying moments when Janiczek repeatedly drove his SUV into him as he lay helpless in a hotel parking lot, screaming for help.

The officer, who was accompanied by family members and fellow officers, also spoke about the overwhelming support he has received from his department throughout his recovery.

"It's kind of hard to put into words how meaningful it is just to have all the support," Hennessey said, according to NBC10.

"Many of them worked from 7 p.m. last night to 7 a.m. this morning and are still here. And still took the time out of their day. They're not home with their families right now so they could be here for me and it really means a lot."

Both injured officers and members of their families delivered victim impact statements during Thursday's hearing, according to 6abc Action News.

WATCH: Viral TikTok Captured Violent Hotel Attack

The ordeal began Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, when police received reports of a white Mercedes G-Wagon speeding and fleeing attempted traffic stops across Montgomery County.

At approximately 12:39 p.m., Hennessey located the SUV outside the DoubleTree Guest Suites Hotel on Fountain Road in Plymouth Meeting.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, Janiczek reversed into his patrol vehicle several times before accelerating directly toward him, investigators said.

Hennessey fired six shots toward the Mercedes windshield as the SUV barreled toward him, but Janiczek struck the officer, knocking him to the ground and seriously injuring his leg.

As Hennessey desperately attempted to apply a tourniquet to his wound, Janiczek circled back and drove into him three more times, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

A bystander captured the attack on video, which subsequently went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video by clicking here or in the player below:

Janiczek fled the hotel parking lot before crashing into another police vehicle, injuring a second officer.

Both officers were hospitalized, and Hennessey required emergency surgery.

An independent investigation later cleared Hennessey of wrongdoing in the shooting, with Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announcing on Nov. 14, 2025, that the officer's use of deadly force was justified.

"This defendant used his vehicle to attempt to kill a Plymouth Township police officer and left him very seriously injured in a hotel parking lot with numerous bystanders in the area," Steele said at the time.

Driver Apologizes, Cites Mental Illness

During Thursday's sentencing, Janiczek read a statement apologizing for the attack and explaining that he had been suffering from a serious mental illness he did not recognize at the time.

His attorney told the court Janiczek has bipolar disorder and had been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility days before the attack, according to 6abc.

The defense argued that Janiczek should not have been released without medication, saying he left the facility with a treatment plan but remained untreated.

Janiczek acknowledged that he had refused medication at the time of the incident but said he is now receiving treatment.

He told the court he was deeply sorry, hoped and prayed for the officers' full recovery, and would live with the tragedy for the rest of his life.

His guilty but mentally ill plea resulted in a sentence of 25 to 50 years in state prison for offenses including attempted murder and aggravated assault of law enforcement officers.

The sentence comes more than a year after the hotel parking lot attack that left two officers injured and Hennessey facing a long, painful recovery.

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