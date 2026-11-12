The fire broke out on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway just north of the Ashford Avenue exit in Dobbs Ferry at around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Fortunately, everyone inside the car had already escaped before emergency crews reached the scene, the department said.

Firefighters quickly worked to bring the blaze under control and put out the flames. An engine from the Irvington Fire Department was also called to the scene as a precaution in case more water was needed.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

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