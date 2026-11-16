Darrell Jones, 42, known professionally as D. Jones, was identified in a Philadelphia police update released Monday, Nov. 16, following the deadly shooting early Saturday, Nov. 14.

The North Philadelphia artist’s music included “Motion Picture,” featuring Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel and K Gibbs, and collaborations with Dave East. His career spanned Philadelphia’s street-DVD era and the rise of streaming, with recent music coverage documenting his work with Jadakiss’ So Raspy Records.

Jones, of the 2300 block of North Ninth Street, was not the intended target and was not involved in the road-rage incident that preceded the gunfire, investigators confirmed.

Daniel Dickerson, a 40-year-old bus mechanic for SEPTA, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of law enforcement officers and related offenses, police said.

The incident originated on the 1500 block of West Fisher Avenue and resulted in a homicide at Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers located Dickerson driving a 2008 Ford Expedition near the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue after he was reported to be actively shooting at a Dodge Ram, investigators said.

A 39th District police vehicle activated its emergency lights in an attempt to stop the Expedition. Dickerson briefly stopped before reversing and striking the front of the police vehicle, authorities said.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

His charges also include possession of a firearm by a former convict, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm on the streets, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, police said.

Tributes following Jones’ death remembered his place in the city’s music community, with SNC Magazine calling him “North Philly’s DVD Legend.”

Two community celebrations of life and balloon releases are planned for Tuesday, Nov. 17:

- 7:30 p.m. at “Jonesy House.” Mourners are asked to bring white, green and black balloons.

- 8 p.m. on Ninth Street between York and Dauphin streets. Attendees are invited to bring black, green and white balloons for an evening of music and memories.

Loved ones are invited to share additional information, memories, funeral or fundraiser details, and photos with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

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