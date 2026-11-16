The threat was reported at Green Meadow Waldorf School, located at 307 Hungry Hollow Rd. in Chestnut Ridge, on Monday, Nov. 16, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the school, including the Ramapo Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and the Sheriff's Bomb Squad. The South Spring Valley Fire Department and Faist EMS were also responding to the scene, according to the outlet.

It was not immediately clear whether students and staff had been evacuated or whether authorities had found any suspicious devices.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a similar threat prompted the evacuation of Chestnut Ridge Middle School at 892 Chestnut Ridge Rd. on Thursday, Oct. 29. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Ramapo Police responded to that school around 1:11 p.m. after receiving a bomb threat from a male caller.

Students and staff were evacuated and taken to another location where they could be picked up.

Explosive detection K9 units from several agencies, including Ramapo Police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Woodbury Police, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, searched the building. However, no explosives were found, police later confirmed.

Ramapo Police later launched an investigation into that threat alongside the FBI Joint Task Force.

Authorities have not indicated whether the two incidents are connected. Click here for footage from the scene from The Monsey Scoop.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

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