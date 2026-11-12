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Bomb Squad Called, Civilians Evacuated Over Suspicious Device In Fairview

A suspicious device resembling a small cooking appliance prompted evacuations and a bomb squad response in Bergen County, authorities said Thursday, Nov. 12.

Bergen County Sheriff's K9 Unit (file photo)

Bergen County Sheriff's K9 Unit (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
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Fairview officers on patrol discovered the item along Fairview Avenue near Bergenwood Road and evacuated nearby civilians as a precaution, Fairview Police Chief Vincent Bellucci said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded alongside the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, North Bergen police, and Ridgefield police.

Responders examined the item, which appeared out of place along the roadside, and conducted a precautionary sweep of the area, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

Bomb technicians rendered the item safe and found no evidence of explosive material, Angermeyer said. All detours and restrictions along Fairview Avenue have since been lifted.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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