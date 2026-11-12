Bomb Squad Called, Civilians Evacuated Over Suspicious Device In Fairview

Fairview officers on patrol discovered the item along Fairview Avenue near Bergenwood Road and evacuated nearby civilians as a precaution, Fairview Police Chief Vincent Bellucci said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded alongside the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, North Bergen police, and Ridgefield police.

Responders examined the item, which appeared out of place along the roadside, and conducted a precautionary sweep of the area, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

Bomb technicians rendered the item safe and found no evidence of explosive material, Angermeyer said. All detours and restrictions along Fairview Avenue have since been lifted.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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