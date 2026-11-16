The bear was initially reported near Laurel Court in Paramus, where the borough's Office of Emergency Management described it as non-aggressive and urged residents not to approach.

A subsequent alert placed the bear near Farview Avenue, with officials advising anyone who spotted it to keep their distance and contact Paramus police.

Meanwhile, New Milford police reported a black bear moving through the southern end of town.

It was not immediately clear whether the sightings in Paramus and New Milford involved the same bear. Residents who encounter a bear are advised to stay away and contact their local police department.

A black bear was spotted in Glen Rock and Paramus on Nov. 7.

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